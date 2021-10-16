Guest View: Community Flood Preparedness Fund vital for Virginia

That’s why grants from the flood fund are available to any locality and any Native American tribe in the state — and why inland localities such as Winchester and Buchanan are among the recipients of this first round of grants, alongside more coastal localities including Norfolk and Northampton County.

In establishing the flood fund, Virginia’s leaders understood that flooding too often hits our working-class communities and neighborhoods the hardest. Affordable housing frequently is concentrated in flood-prone areas, putting families with limited financial means directly in the cross hairs. So the statute establishing the fund requires that at least 25% of the funding be put toward flood prevention and protection in low-income areas. If properly implemented, this should ensure help for people with the greatest need.

The fund also wisely prioritizes nature-based flooding solutions, such as restoring wetlands and reconnecting floodplains in vulnerable areas. These smart, preventive strategies often are the most cost-effective, and they provide other major benefits, too — such as filtering water pollution, reducing soil erosion, providing wildlife habitat and capturing carbon dioxide. According to Virginia’s secretary of natural and historic resources, more than half of the projects receiving grants this month will incorporate nature-based solutions.