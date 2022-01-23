Guest View | Child care is a key to Southwest Virginia’s economic opportunity

In a recent “Our View” column entitled, “Southwest Virginia has rare opportunity to move forward,” the Bristol Herald Courier’s editors wrote, “The next session of the General Assembly puts Southwest Virginia in unfamiliar territory with an opportunity it may never see again.”

We at United Way of Southwest Virginia could not agree more. The changes in Richmond following the last elections have the potential to directly benefit our region’s economy.

The “Our View” column mentioned several key areas of economic opportunity including school construction, transportation infrastructure, and broadband. We’d like to humbly suggest one more — child care.

Our major employers have told us the region has an insufficient labor force to meet the demand for high-paying jobs. Over the last two years, the twin economic forces of the pandemic and the great resignation have pulled young adults from that labor force.

The economic downturn has forced the closure of many child care centers in the region.

Child care centers, after all, face the same challenges as any business. Around eight in 10 are currently short-staffed. And, while availability of slots in the region has declined, inflation and supply-chain issues have created a net increase in cost of care.

In this child care environment, two-parent households have found it increasingly unfeasible for both parents to work. When schools reopened, many parents (mostly moms) stayed home. This has drained the workforce of talented young employees and stunted the earning power of families.

The solution to this problem is complex, but manageable.

To allow Southwest Virginians and Southwest Virginia businesses to take back greater control of our own economy and look to the future prosperity of our own families, our region’s economic development infrastructure must expand access to affordable quality child care, strengthen the current network of providers, and build a workforce of professional early childhood educators.

First, this cannot be simply a government program. While the increased clout of our region’s legislative delegation in Richmond is good news — and we will depend on those legislators and the Youngkin administration to help get this effort started — this is primarily about getting businesses back into position to create economic growth.

The region needs those businesses to create the high-paying jobs that allow parents to once again afford child care while they work. So, the private sector must play a key role in both the creation and execution of this strategy.

Second, the strategy must be sustainable in the long term. It cannot benefit only parents and large employers or it will fall like a two-legged stool. It must also address the issues facing the child care providers themselves.

Most cannot afford to pay their employees a living wage, yet we entrust them with the most precious of all things, our children. That having been said, if the government simply comes in and mandates a certain wage for child care providers, then the increased cost of that care would have to be passed on to families. Soon, we would be right back in a situation where costs kept families from utilizing the service. We’d only have raised costs while maintaining the problem. Instead, a way to decrease other costs of running a child care business — and to do business more efficiently — is necessary to help make quality child care centers more sustainable.

Third, this must benefit every part of Southwest Virginia. Our region faces a much greater child care availability problem than the commonwealth as a whole. It’s two to three times worse here, depending on which statistics you refer to. That means our economic recovery will be that much slower than the rest of Virginia’s unless we address our child care problem.

Travis Staton is the executive director of the Southwest Virginia United Way. He can be contacted at Tstaton@unitedwayswva.org or 276-628-2160.