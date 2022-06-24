Guest View | Bridging the smelly State Street divide

After years of upheaval surrounding the Bristol, Virginia, landfill, it is very encouraging to see the seeds of progress taking root.

City leaders have announced the facility’s closure, entered into a consent agreement with the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ), and agreed to settle related legal complaints with Bristol, Tennessee, given timely progress on the mitigation plan.

While the lawsuit and complaints have drawn attention, there are positive outcomes to be had in the results. Most prominent among these is a federal judge’s ruling that expedites the process of closing, capping and beginning the work of sealing the facility. This will help to reduce the odors that have affected so many.

This recent progress provides the timely opportunity for the private sector to call upon our city leaders to open lines of communication and collaborate to repair relationships.

On a national scale, the last few years have seen dynamic shifts in workforce needs, tourism development and just as much consumer interest in positive life experiences as material goods. Our region is packed with abundant natural resources that attract such exploration and investment, and there are many promising opportunities to capitalize on our collective future.

While yes, technically there are two Bristols, in reality there is only one overall community. City leaders, this is a moment when we can unite our Twin Cities with the goal of moving Bristol forward. The more that we work together now, the greater the increase in the quality of life for all of us who call Bristol home.

The Advance Bristol Foundation was created to facilitate change and to expedite community growth and development through public/private partnerships. We seek to advance Bristol for the betterment of residents, businesses and visitors, and we are eager to assist our city leaders in this process. We will be sharing reports of our progress soon.