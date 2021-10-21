Guest View | Biden tax proposal raises privacy, cost concerns

Recent polling by Independent Community Bankers of America found that 67% of voters opposed the proposal, which ICBA says would be an excessive government intrusion that could hurt small businesses by double-taxing their income.

The Administration has also failed to explain how this new information would close the tax gap, and why virtually every American should sacrifice their financial privacy to enable closer inspection of the top 1% of taxpayers. Banks are already subjected to a burdensome number of compliance regulations, and we provide an enormous amount of information to the IRS.

We are also concerned about the impact this proposal would have on unbanked and underbanked citizens in our communities. Asking them to trust the IRS with more of their personal information would only add to the apprehension these groups already feel and, as a result, cause them to be even more reluctant to have bank accounts.

The impact on average Americans and the safety and privacy of their financial information would not be mitigated by raising the reporting threshold to $10,000 or even higher. Consider a taxpayer who earns $18 an hour, has no other income and pays rent and other living expenses. The sum of this taxpayer’s gross inflows and outflows after taxes would be around $60,000.