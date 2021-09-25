Guest View: Afghan tragedy shows larger error of US foreign policy

After the fall of Saigon in 1975, there was a brief period of introspection here in the U.S. Americans began to question the wisdom and correctness of aggressive involvement in foreign conflicts that have no bearing on our national security.
Any forbearance resulting from the defeat in Vietnam evaporated with the Reagan presidency. Reagan declared that we were too great a nation to not pursue a more aggressive foreign policy. Militant rhetoric and foreign adventurism increased during the 1980s with some successes in Panama and Grenada, but also disastrous consequences in Central America and Lebanon where nearly 300 American and French servicemen died in a suicide bombing on their barracks. While American personnel were at minimal risk in Central America, there was increased support for brutal right-wing dictatorships that murdered hundreds of thousands of people and destabilized the region. We live with the effects of this destabilization today. Weak, corrupt governments in the Northern Triangle are one critical factor driving illegal immigration to the U.S.
Whatever national reckoning that we do after our disastrous retreat from Afghanistan seems doomed to be even more short-lived than that which occurred after Vietnam. Instead of addressing the root causes of why we keep making similar mistakes, the blame game has already started. Politicians, such as U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, see a chance for political gain by castigating the Biden administration. For Griffith expressing his outrage is a good way to deflect attention from his seditious vote to overturn the results of a fair election. Perhaps he hopes that this will sufficiently fire up his supporters that people will forget that he voted to undermine American democracy.
Most pundits seem to think that the Biden administration should have known that the Afghan army would not be able hold out and that the administration should have been better prepared for its collapse. Yes, it should have, but this type of miscalculation has been made repeatedly in the past. We overestimate the strength of our proxies and underestimate the strength of our adversaries. This happened in Vietnam, in Mosul, in Lebanon’s civil war and at the Bay of Pigs. Even during World War II, perhaps our most successful war, MacArthur’s chaotic retreat to Bataan and Corregidor before the Japanese advance in the Philippines bears a resemblance to the collapse of the Afghan army. These are deadly failures that span both Democratic and Republican administrations. It does not excuse the fact that the Biden administration was caught flat-footed by the rapid advance of the Taliban, but Griffith might express a bit more humility, particularly since his party prepared the ground for the disaster at the Kabul airport.
Donald Trump made no secret of his distaste for the Afghan war and in February 2020, his administration completed negotiations for a peace deal with the Taliban. This is included the release of 5,000 Taliban prisoners, some of them in senior leadership, and it included no means of enforcing the deal if the Taliban chose to violate it, which they immediately did. It was pretty clear over the remaining 10 to 11 months of the Trump presidency that the Taliban were likely to retake the country, yet the Trump administration did little to nothing to expedite getting vulnerable Afghans who had worked with the U.S. out of danger. Fewer than 10,000 special visas were approved in the last year of the Trump presidency. This created an enormous backlog of applications to immigrate and get to safety.
The Biden administration should have been better prepared for the collapse of the Afghan army and government, but now the war is over and about 120,000 people have been evacuated from the country in a massive operation that was both a mismanaged disaster and a well-executed success. At this point, though, we are not served by politicians, such as Griffith, exploiting for political gain the disastrous aspects of the operation. We are better served by serious reflection about why so many of our foreign adventures, pursued by both Democrats and Republicans, have ended disastrously and how we can achieve our goals in the world in a more effective way.
The initial invasion of Afghanistan after 9/11 had clarity of purpose and wide support of the American people. Twenty years later, we were still bogged down in yet another losing war. Military adventurism does not seem to be working well.
Liebrecht is a retired landscape architect and environmental scientist. She lives in Fries, Virginia.