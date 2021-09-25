Guest View: Afghan tragedy shows larger error of US foreign policy

Most pundits seem to think that the Biden administration should have known that the Afghan army would not be able hold out and that the administration should have been better prepared for its collapse. Yes, it should have, but this type of miscalculation has been made repeatedly in the past. We overestimate the strength of our proxies and underestimate the strength of our adversaries. This happened in Vietnam, in Mosul, in Lebanon’s civil war and at the Bay of Pigs. Even during World War II, perhaps our most successful war, MacArthur’s chaotic retreat to Bataan and Corregidor before the Japanese advance in the Philippines bears a resemblance to the collapse of the Afghan army. These are deadly failures that span both Democratic and Republican administrations. It does not excuse the fact that the Biden administration was caught flat-footed by the rapid advance of the Taliban, but Griffith might express a bit more humility, particularly since his party prepared the ground for the disaster at the Kabul airport.