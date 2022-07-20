GUEST VIEW | A pediatrician mom’s reasons to vaccinate your kids

At a young age in life, I knew my calling was in medicine. I focused years of study on medicine and decided early on that I wanted to be in pediatrics. Pediatrics in particular seems to require a special passion. We are advocates for the most vulnerable of patients, from birth to adulthood.

The beginning of 2020 was an exciting time in my life. I had successfully gone through fertility treatments and was 34 weeks along with a healthy baby girl. Working as a pediatrician while pregnant, in the middle of winter, was stressful. The flu hit, and I began to wear a mask for any sick visits, worried that I would catch something. Six weeks after the flu hit, my beautiful baby was born.

Three weeks after my delivery, we felt safe to take our daughter out. We went to lunch and a little shopping. One week later, the world shut down. COVID-19 was here. It was difficult on maternity leave to keep up with all things COVID-related and a newborn infant. Fortunately, the doctors at my workplace became well versed in the changing science of COVID, helping me transition back to work at the end of my maternity leave.

As the weeks turned into months, we continually adapted our approach to COVID. Over time, we developed better masks, better PPE, eye protection, and face shields; better and more appropriate testing and education for our patients became available. As we began to understand more about COVID and what to expect/how to treat, we also started hearing about COVID vaccine trials and the possibility of a vaccine “any day now.” It brought hope that the pandemic may finally slow down.

Unfortunately, as excited as I was about getting vaccinated, we started to encounter more hesitation towards the vaccine and COVID testing and guidelines. “Masks cause bacterial infections.” “COVID isn’t real and I don’t want my child tested.” “I’m not going to take that vaccine and neither will my child.” These statements were initially few and far between, but became a part of my daily work life. I never expected to have to convince families on something as simple as a nose swab.

When vaccination efforts started and studies on younger children and adolescents continued, there was a glimmer of hope when the vaccine was approved for adults. We first started vaccinating anyone that was older than 18 and high risk, then anyone 18 and older followed by each subsequent age category, and finally, in November of 2021, 5-to-11-year-olds. With each age of eligibility, we would have several weeks of high vaccination rates that quickly dissipated. It appeared as if families had already made their decision on vaccination, with little chance of persuasion. Talking with hesitant families brought new and unexpected anxiety towards discussing anything COVID related.

COVID-19 vaccines work, and mRNA technology has been around for 20-plus years. Even if the vaccine does not protect you 100% from catching the illness, it still protects against severe disease, hospitalization and “long-haul” COVID. The safety data is good. Yes, there are side effects, but there are side effects to anything we give.

The COVID vaccine does not affect fertility. It does not cause sperm count to drop. It cannot transmit COVID and certainly does not put trackers in arms. It has fewer ingredients than several of the other vaccines we give as well as most of the medications that we prescribe. These and many other science-based facts are what I tell my families. Sometimes I feel like a broken record repeating things. When a family agrees to vaccinate their child, it makes my day.

In the more than two years since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, things have come full circle in my personal life. My very talkative toddler has thrived in her first two years. I recently delivered a baby boy whom I was able to protect with a COVID booster at seven weeks gestation. When my toddler became eligible to be vaccinated, she was, as will my new baby.

Through all of this, I still have hope that the pandemic will end and life will return to a new normal. I love what I do and would not ever consider changing careers. Omicron has brought more patients. I continue to discuss COVID vaccines, tests, quarantine and try to stay positive. We will recommend vaccines to the youngest children in our practice. If you are on the fence about a COVID-19 vaccine, please trust science and your doctor. Go get vaccinated.

To find a vaccination opportunity near you for your child or yourself, visit the Vaccinate Virginia website at Vaccinate.Virginia.gov or call the Vaccinate Virginia call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA or (877) 829-4682, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.