GRIFFITH | Vaccine choice not government’s business

Both of these mandates constitute overreach by the federal government, and they skipped the full rulemaking process, which requires notice and comment periods.

These mandates intrude into the affairs of ordinary Americans and their employers. Further, they are counterproductive.

We heard testimony to this effect during an October hearing of the Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Health, on which I serve. One of the witnesses was Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine. He noted the challenges faced by rural hospitals in recruiting and retaining staff under normal circumstances, let alone during an ongoing pandemic.

During the time allotted to me for questions, I pointed out that a one-size-fits-all mandate would exacerbate those challenges. At a time when health care workers feel the strain of their continuous efforts against the coronavirus, the last thing the federal government should do is put in place more burdens.

In an op-ed for the Wall Street Journal, Seema Verma, CMS administrator during the Trump administration, further spelled out some of the consequences of the mandate for hospitals.