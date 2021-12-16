GRIFFITH | HALT Fentanyl Act would prevent more loss of life

Our region of Virginia has known firsthand the devastation of the opioid crisis. In recent years, a new threat has driven up fatal drug overdoses: fentanyl and its analogues.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin. Like other opioids, it has a legitimate medical use as a pain killer. But illicit fentanyl is also often mixed in with other illegal drugs sold on the street. Users may not even know they are ingesting fentanyl, but its extreme potency endangers their lives. A mere two milligrams may be fatal.

The numbers indicate the danger. Across the country, 100,306 people died of fatal overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data. Roughly two-thirds of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances.

Trends in Virginia reflect these national statistics. According to the commonwealth’s Department of Health, 2,309 fatal drug overdoses occurred in 2020, a record. Fentanyl caused or contributed to 71.8% of those deaths. Data for 2021 indicate fatal overdoses this year may surpass last year’s, a tragic milestone.