Griffith: Democrats spend and empower government

Did the Democrats just forget about $80 billion, or do they have other plans for the IRS?

It’s hard to imagine this much money being provided without ultimately giving the IRS more power. In any event, wealthy taxpayers are able to afford tax lawyers, but small businesses and middle-class taxpayers would be squeezed.

The bill omits the Hyde Amendment, a policy that since the 1970s has prevented federal taxpayer dollars from funding abortions. Democrats, including Joe Biden, had long accepted the Hyde Amendment, but apparently they can no longer abide this protection for the consciences of pro-life individuals or those who may support abortion but do not want to pay for it.

The 1,700-page reconciliation bill was assembled in a rushed and slapdash manner, and even Democrats talk about it as far from the final version. A widely anticipated last-minute manager’s amendment could total hundreds of pages and include many items not currently in the bill.

For example, a manager’s amendment could lift the cap on state and local tax (SALT) deductions. The SALT deduction primarily benefits wealthy individuals in expensive high-tax areas. Although it is not currently addressed in the reconciliation bill, Democrat supporters of this tax break for the rich seem confident it will be in the final version.

Nevertheless, if “to govern is to choose,” as President Kennedy said, Democrats have provided a rough draft of how they intend to govern. They’ve finally gotten around to choosing, and it’s in favor of empowering the federal government at the expense of individuals and imposing further burdens on American families.