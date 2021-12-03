GRABOYES | On Pfizer, COVID and charity

To me, the specifics of Pfizer’s agreement with MPP make good sense. Granting licenses in some countries and not others is financially sensible. In some countries, Pfizer is well situated to use its own manufacturing and distribution capacity; in other countries, these responsibilities are best left to local enterprises. Local conditions matter. I’ll also bet that Pfizer’s own manufacturing and distribution capacity is stretched thin by the extreme demand for its COVID vaccine.

Doctors Without Borders attributes Pfizer’s choices to its desire to earn profits. Certainly, that’s true. Doctors Without Borders is a charity. Pfizer is not. Without the prospect of adequate shareholder profits, Pfizer (and its German partner BioNTech) wouldn’t have developed the vaccine in the first place.

On the other hand, there most assuredly is a charitable component to the Pfizer/MPP agreement — doubtlessly fueled by a mix of altruism and public relations. Pfizer is effectively donating some of the value of its intellectual property (patent rights) to the residents of these 95 countries. In most realms, we expect charitable institutions to donate to the disadvantaged and let wealthier people pay their own way. Argentina, Brazil, China, Malaysia, and Thailand are not as wealthy as America, but neither are they poor.