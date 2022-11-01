Giving praise where praise is due

As a minister, I cannot and should not endorse specific candidates for office.

In the end, I have to minister to all kinds of people, regardless of political affiliation. I believe it is important to put Christ before partisan politics. That said, Peter’s imperative to “honor the emperor,” and Paul’s command in Romans 13:7 to give honor where it is due, especially in regard to those who exercise power, allows me to honor leaders who have shown that they, in fact, wield their authority for the good of those they govern (Romans 13:4).

With this in mind, I think praise is due to every single member of the current City Council of Bristol, Tennessee. I know that there are some in our community who have believe that the injunction filed in federal court against the city of Bristol, Virginia over the landfill was a mistake. These critics often cite the cost of the legal proceedings, and also that it shut down other constructive approaches the cities could have taken to solve our problems. With respect, I disagree with this assessment.

In regard to the cost, it should be noted that a great deal of the city of Bristol, Tennessee’s legal costs have been recouped by order of the federal court. This is due to the strength of the city’s case. This landfill is a nuisance to the citizenry, and the city of Bristol, Virginia failed to execute its responsibilities, under law, to operate the facility in a safe manner. The precise and careful approach of Bristol, Tennessee in this matter dictated this outcome. The injunction wasn’t a lawsuit seeking damages, beyond legal fees, and it wasn’t intended to hurt its sister city. Instead, it was an attempt to force Bristol, Virginia to comply with the law. This suggests to me that our current leadership exercises wisdom by its judicious use of legal force.

In regard to the criticism that the injunction shut down other creative solutions and approaches, I think that those leveling this criticism have not taken a clear-eyed view of the reluctance/lack of urgency the city of Bristol, Virginia has shown in its approach to this disaster. Before the injunction, the city of Bristol, Virginia had been clear they intended to continue to accept trash at the landfill, and that they were going to try and remediate the disaster as they went. You have only to recall the city’s expert, Dr. Benson, and his report outlining the case for the continued operation of the landfill to see this perspective as correct.

However, it is because of the injunction in federal court, I believe, that alarm bells were raised all the way in Richmond, eventually forcing the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality to convene the expert panel who gave us their recommendations in June of this year. Without that panel report, the landfill, I believe, would still be operating, and any progress in forcing urgency upon the city would not have occurred.

To put it simply, I truly believe that it was the legal cover offered by the city of Bristol, Tennessee, combined with the public advocacy and outcry from many in our city, that has resulted in the limited success we have realized in regard to this disaster of a landfill.

Therefore, speaking for myself, I would like to thank Mayor Mahlon Luttrell, Councilman Vince Turner, Councilman Mark Hutton, Councilwoman Margaret Feierabend, and Councilwoman Lea Powers for their superb leadership.

In the face of difficult decisions none of us want to make, they have displayed true courage, putting the well-being of the citizens of Bristol, Tennessee above their own political fortunes. They made the tough call, knowing it may well cost them in the public’s estimation due to the confusion we have all experienced over this unexpected disaster that has adversely impacted so many in our city.

Thank you, and may we all honor you for the love you have shown us through your service.