Frank talk about homelessness is a good step forward

It was encouraging to hear a city leader talk forthrightly and honestly about the homelessness issue facing Bristol.

Bristol Virginia City Manager Randy Eads could have focused on any of a number of issues to the Bristol, Virginia Rotary Club Tuesday. I went into the meeting expecting to hear the usual litany of typical city talking points: the landfill, The Falls, the casino and the city’s financial recovery. Eads spoke at the Rotary Club around this time last year armed with a presentation filled with charts, graphs and stats. This time he came with just his heart about thoughts on our growing homelessness issue.

What was most impressive is Eads has spent lots of time studying this issue not from articles, books or podcasts, but from what he has seen with his own eyes on the streets of Bristol. He listed the names of the homeless people he has talked to and learned their stories. He has been cursed out by an individual who Eads asked if he wanted a job and has seen firsthand the devastating effects addiction is having on the people of our community.

What was also interesting was hearing the normally confident and usually uncompromising Eads debate with himself about how much help homeless people deserve to receive. He kept coming back to notion that we can only help people who help themselves. Eads conflict defined by the position he is in. As a city manager, Eads is spending other people’s money and has plenty of other priorities for those funds. Admittedly, the government response to homelessness has to have an end point.

But before we consider what the end point might be for the city’s efforts to help homeless people, it’s a more productive exercise to consider where to start and go from there.

Eads mentioned the problem of the homeless using downtown sidewalks and doorways as restrooms. Where are the public restrooms downtown? Why does Bristol, Tennessee not leave the public restrooms at the Downtown Center open 24 hours so the homeless people can maintain some dignity and have a place to use the toilet. Why does the city of Bristol, Virginia not have some Porta Potties in Cumberland Square Park so the homeless can use the toilet there?

The city has an empty jail that could potentially have some value as a homeless shelter. Bristol, Virginia just sold a former elementary school to a developer luxury apartments. That’s great, but was that city-owned property ever considered as a potential help with our homeless situation? Two elementary schools relatively close to the downtown area will be closed after the new school in built in a couple years. Could one or both of those schools be used to provide affordable housing for city residents.

Deciding how much help government entities can provide is an issue that will have to be settled, but that debate should not keep the city from starting initiatives to help the situation.

It’s also clear government cannot solve this problem alone. To effectively control this issue, non-profits and churches need to come alongside the cities asking how they can help. If Bristol churches are like churches all across the nation, there are probably enough empty Sunday school classrooms and fellowship halls in downtown churches to house the majority of our homeless population.

Admittedly, Bristol, Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee could designate millions of dollars to solve the homelessness issue and the addiction problems and there would still be homeless people and people struggling with addiction issues.

Eads told a heartbreaking story Tuesday about a homeless women who asked why he would want to help her. Then went on to accurately list the many ways we have failed as a society to take care of our neighbors.

We want to help these people because they are the children of God and we are taught in Matthew 25 to feed the hungry, clothe the unclothed, provide shelter for the stranger and visit those in prison. There is nothing in those familiar verses about feeding people only if they are qualified for food stamps, shelter them only if they are natives of the area or clothe them only if they express interest in getting a job and have no felony convictions.

It is a strong first step to have the Bristol, Virginia city manager to speak so honestly and openly about the situation we find ourselves in.

The next bold step is to begin initiatives and programs to alleviate the problem.