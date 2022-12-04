Finding new Bristol experiences in familiar places

I’ve done it twice in the past month. OK, three times.

I’ve stepped into an old familiar place and suddenly said, “Wait a minute! Am I still in Bristol?”

You see, I’ve been elated by the excitement of my surroundings – and feeling like, well, this place is pretty darn cool.

First: A trip to the old mall that’s now a casino. Except, I didn’t “Go Down Gambling,” as Blood, Sweat and Tears sang so many years ago.

Actually, I tried gambling at Harrah’s Cherokee Casino in 1997. I lost five bucks real quick and quit. But I did have lunch in the old Piccadilly Cafeteria space – a tantalizing trout – and wandered briefly around the old mall corridor, impressed with the development so far of taking what was once a thriving shopping mall and turning it into a big city-style attraction right in our own backyards.

Second: Stepping out on State Street.

I hitched a ride into the downtown district and found myself on the sidewalks of State Street, amazed at the rich sights, smells and sounds of thriving businesses, food and music – all on a Monday afternoon.

Third: Motoring into Speedway in Lights

My son’s buddy Larry took six of us on a whirlwind ride in his souped-up truck to see “Speedway in Lights” at Bristol Motor Speedway Thanksgiving night.

Not only did Larry do a little hot-rodding on the racetrack by opening up his throttle to, ooh, maybe a cool 25 mph and got our blood revved up, but there was the carnival at the infield with bumper cars and other rides plus coffee, food, crafts and candy for sale. We found a guy who sketched faces in his makeshift studio just around the corner from Santa Claus. I stood with gushing glee, taking it all in.

And, like going to State Street or the casino, a trip to the track just seemed downright cool.