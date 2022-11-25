Familiar voice tells the story of Bristol

About a dozen yards ago, I spoke on the telephone with the only child born to June Carter and Johnny Cash.

John Carter Crash is about my age; he was born on March 3, 1970. Like his famous parents, he has tried his hand at making music.

But it’s clear that he’s excelled best at film narration and completing documentaries, including ones that celebrate the legacy of his parents.

On Wednesday, quite by surprise, I discovered “Bound to Bristol,” a documentary currently playing at a theater inside the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in downtown Bristol, Virginia.

It’s narrated by John Carter Cash.

The film spans about 12 minutes and gives a capsule view of what happened in Bristol during the summer of 1927.

Namely, it answers these questions:

Why is Bristol called the birthplace of country music?

Who recorded here in the field sessions by recording producer Ralph Peer?

What did the music actually sound like?

Cash gives a must-hear narration of all of the above, and it’s so fitting.

His father, Johnny Cash, was influenced by both the Carter Family and Jimmie Rodgers – the big stars to emerge from the country music field sessions.

His mother, June, grew up in The Carter Family, born in 1929 – just as the family’s star was rising out of the hills of nearby Scott County, Virginia, at a little spot called Maces Spring.

We also hear the voice of Peer talking, telling why and how he came to Bristol – and why it was so special nearly a century ago.