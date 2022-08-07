Editor's View | Bristol, Virginia, should apologize to those affected by landfill stink

As the landfill issue seems to be nearing a conclusion with the city and government entities agreeing on what needs to be done to remedy the smelly situation, and a legal peace brokered between the two Bristols, it’s important to remember the landfill still stinks.

It may not stink as much as it did last summer, but I got a personal reminder the issue was still there when I got out of my car for a Chamber of Commerce event at King University Friday morning. The smell was not overpowering. It was just an odd sweetly, sour note on an otherwise beautiful morning. It was there at 7:20 a.m. When I came out of the meeting an hour later, it was gone.

For those who reside in the stench zone, the smell is a reminder of a problem that has yet to be fully remedied. Although we are quickly coming to the landfill closing date of Sept. 9 and a plan to cap and close the landfill has been established, the inconvenience for the residents in the area remains and has been there throughout the summer. Reading Facebook comments from those who live in the stench zone, it is clear to see that while the bureaucratic solution may have eased minds that a consensus on a solution has been reached, it has not eased the discomfort of living near a facility that continues to belch foul smelling gases on a regular basis. Residents talk of being robbed of spending time sitting outside on cool evenings or even being able to sleep with their windows open.

While Bristol Virginia seems to have satisfied the environmental entities such as the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and was able to pay Bristol, Tennessee $250,000 for a share of its legal expenses, there is one group the city has not reconciled with: the citizens affected.

I have yet to see where Bristol, Virginia, has given a dime to the people who have suffered from the smell of its landfill. While Bristol, Tennessee, provided money for air purifiers and private individuals contributed to a fund at First Presbyterian Church to provide more than 1,000 air purifiers, Bristol, Virginia, provided no aid.

For many of those people affected, the issue isn’t about money or being provided machines to take away the stink — the time for those efforts passed by months ago. It’s about being recognized as citizens who have had to bear the brunt of what is likely one of the worst decisions ever made by a local government in this country.

It’s about the city of Bristol, Virginia, apologizing to those whose lives have been negatively impacted by their landfill.

And yes, none of these city leaders bear any responsibility for those decisions of the past. And yes, this City Council has had to deal with the difficulty of the landfill going sour on their watch. And yes, these city leaders have been treated poorly and critiqued unfairly at times. And maybe they have “done all they could do” to solve the problem, but the fact is they are the ones sitting in the chairs now and now is the time to say, “We’re sorry for what you have had to endure.”

To his credit, when announcing the closure of the landfill, Mayor Anthony Farnum said he was committed to healing the community and being able to come together again. That would be a great first step. Bristol Virginia’s leaders need to formulate what that “healing” and “coming together” looks like and make it happen.

Now is the time to work to reconcile with those neighbors of both sides of the state line who have taken their time and energy to come before this council to complain to get the issue resolved. They have formed groups, they have held meetings, they have had weekly protests, they have been forced to become citizen activists, environmental activists and armchair landfill experts in order to protect their lives and property. Yet the city, at times, has treated them as a bother. They have given them three minutes at meetings to pour out their hearts about how this problem was affecting their lives and went away with nothing more than a cold, “Thank you” at the conclusion of their pleas for help.

Now is the time for the city to work to heal those wounds and rebuild those bridges.

Hopefully, the city’s plan will work and the landfill smell will fade away to the point where we will forget the landfill was ever there, but the distrust and bad feelings between the citizens affected and Bristol, Virginia, will remain.

Now is the time for Bristol, Virginia, to reach out with an apology and a thank you to those who have endured, and continue to endure what has been a very difficult situation.