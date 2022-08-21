Editor’s View | Helping the homeless goes horribly wrong

It was the Christmas of 2012 when I learned a lesson that I have been reminded of the past several weeks — I do not understand anything about homelessness.

The church I attended in Waynesboro, Virginia, was serving as a host for the WARM shelter for the week. The town’s homeless shelter did not have a permanent home at that point, so it rotated among churches during the cold weather months. Church volunteers helped prepare and serve dinner and make sure our guests were comfortable on the cots scattered throughout the fellowship hall.

I enjoyed talking with those gathered, hearing their stories and plans. They all had plans to get out of their current condition. Those ranged from going to live with a relative to winning the lottery.

With it being a few days before Christmas and having been blessed with a nice bonus at work, I decided to do something nice for the 10 to 15 homeless people taking shelter from the cold in the church that night. I went down to the local Kroger and purchased enough gift cards to give one to each of our guests.

My thought was that since we were not serving breakfast and we were basically sending them back to the street at the crack of dawn, they could walk down to the Kroger and get something to eat.

I came back and handed out the gift cards saying they were from the men of the church. When they heard each card had $10 each, their eyes lit up and words I never anticipated came out of their mouths. “We can get some cigarettes.”

They wanted cigarettes and they wanted them right then. They did not want to wait until the morning.

As you can imagine, that caused quite a problem with the WARM people who very politely said I was an idiot for doing something like that and bemoaned the problem they now had on their hands with a dozen people wanting to make midnight walk to the 24-hour Kroger to buy cigarettes they would then have to smoke outside in the cold.

So much for my attempt to spread Christmas cheer. I never anticipated my donation would be used for cancer sticks.

I went home and told my wife what I had done. She saw the problem immediately asking if they bought cigarettes or alcohol.

Being much more in tune with the homeless population through her mission work than I was, she explained that people who are addicted to substances often choose the addiction over food.

The Christmas lesson taught me that homelessness is a complex problem, not easily solved. Oftentimes the best intentions of individuals, groups and organizations go horribly awry like my Christmas gift cards.

But we can’t stop trying.

I didn’t stop volunteering to help homeless missions. Everywhere I have lived I have volunteered to help, but I still have no idea exactly how to solve their problems.

In Albemarle, North Carolina, I worked at a church that had been converted into a homeless shelter one night a week in the kitchen. I worked alongside a former homeless person who had gotten her life together and was helping others as an assistant manager of the shelter. She was an inspiration to all who came there and everyone loved her. Just before I left Albemarle, she died of an opioid overdose. The addiction came back and got her.

I don’t know what they need. For many, it’s not a money thing. For some it’s a lifestyle choice I don’t come close to understanding. I don’t know what individuals, churches or governments can do to solve the problem.

But as we take this journey to try to make the homelessness situation better in Bristol, we must treat these individuals with respect and dignity. We must treat them like humans, like valued children of God.

They have names. They have stories. They have hopes and dreams.

I wish I understood them better and knew how to help.