Commentary: Wonders await at Virginia’s museums

Been to a museum lately?

You’re an informed reader of this paper, so the chances are you show up at a museum welcome desk every so often. But we’re also coming out of a global pandemic, so maybe it’s been a while. If that’s the case, maybe it’s time to go back.

I recently returned from the state conference of the Virginia Association of Museums, the first one held in person in a couple of years. For disclosure, I should point out that I serve on the board of that organization, the largest museum association in the nation, so attending the conference was a duty as well as a pleasure. As always, the VAM conference was fun as well as informative.

We were in Richmond not far from Capitol Square, and the weather was unusually spring-like for early March. Richmond is, of course, a great museum town. We spent some time at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture (still under renovation, but reopening soon), visited the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (which had on display more van Gogh paintings than I personally own), and roamed the lovely grounds of the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens at twilight. That was only scratching the surface of the cultural opportunities in Richmond, of course, but we had a full conference schedule.

My position on the VAM board is director for the “Southwest and Blue Ridge” region, which on the VAM map means pretty much everything west of Lynchburg. It’s a region of the commonwealth where museums tend to be farther apart, smaller, and less visited than our neighbors in Tidewater or Northern Virginia. When people come to Virginia to see museums, they’re probably on Interstate 64 or 95 more than Interstate 81 or 77. But right here in our neck of the woods we have some great museums doing tremendous work and adding greatly to the fabric of our regional culture.

For that reason, I was especially proud to see some of the top recognitions of VAM go to museums around here. The Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke was recognized with the Innovation Award for wide-ranging programs using art to improve its community. Christy Deatherage from the Virginia Museum of Natural History was named 2022 Educator of the Year for the cool things she’s doing down in Martinsville. And the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets Museum was the top vote-getter in the recent Top 10 Endangered Artifact program for an old steamer trunk dating back to Preston and Olin College. You Hokie fans getting ready for the NCAA tournament may not recognize that as the original name for your school in Blacksburg. Museums have a way of surprising you.

That’s three out of the top four annual awards of VAM landing in our region — not too shabby, I’d say.

Now, you might be saying, “That’s nice, Long, but what does it all matter in a world where major wars and exorbitant prices demand my attention?” True, there is bigger news out there. But museums are more than nice attractions with school buses parked outside. They are big business for the commonwealth and you probably routinely overlook their importance. Just before the pandemic museums — more than 800 statewide! — contributed more than $21 billion to state tourism revenue, employed over 12,000 people in Virginia, and accounted for 1.6 million visits by school-aged children. It will come as no surprise that COVID depressed those numbers over the past two years, but trends lately are encouraging, and a full recovery is projected by 2023 or so.

Let’s be honest … museums are not a biological necessity like air or water. We could conceivably live without them. But how much poorer would our society be? Virginia’s museums every day are educating our kids; entertaining our out-of-state visitors; protecting our cultural heritage; assisting researchers; producing vital scholarship in many areas; preserving the remnants of past material culture; inspiring and fascinating and enthralling. Museums interpret art, elucidate science, preserve history, and bring us the natural world at zoos and aquariums. They serve as community centers, enable other non-profits in doing work that you wouldn’t normally associate with gallery displays, make the job of teachers easier and overall enhance the communities in which they reside. Museums illuminate the human condition, and even if you never enter a single one, your life is enriched by their presence and diligent work.

Been to a museum lately? If you answered no, get on out there. Prepare for awe and inspiration. Discover the world hidden right in your own backyard.