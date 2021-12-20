Commentary: Build better school menus

In practice, this means that products such as Marshmallow Mateys (23g added sugar), French Toast and syrup (syrup alone has 32g added sugar), Pillsbury Mini Pancakes with Chocolatey Chip Explosion (14g added sugar), Rich’s Ultimate Breakfast Round Chocolate Chip (18g added sugar), and Yoplait Smooth Yogurts (11g added sugar) are all approved meal options for school breakfasts. American Heart Association recommends that to reduce cardiovascular risks, youth and teens should consume no more than 25g of added sugar per day, limits easily surpassed by one school breakfast especially once paired with a sugar sweetened chocolate milk.

The 2020 DGA, if adopted by the USDA, adds a restriction on added sugar (no more than 10% of calories from added sugar). Currently, added sugars are particularly high in school breakfasts with 9 out of 10 schools exceeding the 2020 DGA limit on added sugar and 7 out of 10 exceeded for school lunches.

In the world concerned about global supply chains, will it be hard for the major food service companies to comply with added sugar restrictions? A recent report from the Center for Science in the Public Interest (CSPI) found that companies are well positioned to meet added sugar restrictions should USDA approve the 2020 DGA updated recommendations.