Commentary: Broadband provides medical access

The Infectious Diseases Society of America supports the use of telehealth, as stated in a 2019 position paper. The publication called for increased services to deliver consultative care across diverse settings; perform outpatient intravenous antimicrobial therapy duties; conduct research; manage antimicrobial stewardship programs; and implement infection prevention and control measures. The goal is to provide timely, up-to-date and cost-effective subspecialty care. Similarly, other professional societies such as the American Medical Association, the American Psychological Association, the American Psychiatric Association and the American Academy of Dermatology are in support of telehealth and advocate for its use.

While progress has been made, barriers to comprehensive telehealth access remain at the local, state and national levels. As outlined in the 2019 Commonwealth Connect Report, Virginia included an estimated 287,000 underserved households and 40,000 underserved businesses, mainly concentrated in rural parts of the state.