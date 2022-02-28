Commentary: Barbara Johns showed us the way forward

The story of the Supreme Court’s Brown v. Board of Education decision (1954) began in Farmville on April, 23, 1951, when 16-year-old Barbara Johns led a student march and strike to protest the separate but unequal conditions of her segregated black public high school.

She had been moved to action by the recent death of her friend inside a hand-me-down white Christian academy’s school bus that had stalled at a local railroad crossing.

In Virginia, the state government blocked the desegregation of public schools through its Massive Resistance Campaign (1956-early 1970s), which was promoted by U.S. Sen. Harry F. Byrd Sr., and enabled by the leadership of four Virginia governors (Thomas B. Stanley, Albertis Harrison, J. Lindsay Almond, and Mills Godwin).

Massive Resistance was still alive and well in 1965 in Manassas when I graduated as valedictorian of an all-white high school. When editing my valedictorian address, my principal struck a sentence in which I expressed regret that we would not have the historic opportunity to be members of the first integrated class in 1966.

He explained that the sentence was “divisive” and would cause “discomfort” and was an “inappropriate farewell.” At graduation I spoke the sentence anyway, and it caused a mixture of boos and applause among parents and students alike.

This was not surprising to me. At the time, a majority of the parents and students had supported the leadership of its governors and all of us had been educated in both public and private schools by state-approved 1957 textbooks that hid the evils of slavery, that described it as a benevolent institution, and that defended the Civil War as a War Between the States fought over states’ rights rather than over slavery.

Our fourth-, seventh-, and 11th-grade Virginia history textbooks, with their illustrations of kindly plantation owners and grateful, well-dressed slaves, were effective in promoting and perpetuating this Big Lie and in educating a new generation in the Big Lie.

The Virginia State Board of Education did not withdraw the textbooks until 1977, and many of us have spent a lifetime unlearning the false history we were taught.

My salutatorian friend and many of my high school peers always held the advantage in high school debates and in informal discussions and arguments over whose version of history was correct.

Who could successfully argue against our school textbooks, our teach-to-the-textbooks teachers, and our four esteemed governors? Many of my peers and their children remained convinced of their version of history. And now, their children and our new governor are seeking to protect their school children from the discomfort of a different, but truthful version of history.

Unfortunately, Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s general animus toward public schools is not limited to its truthful teaching of history. It includes describing Virginia’s public schools as “failing” despite their No. 4 national ranking, according to World Population Review. It includes a prohibition on the teaching of not just critical race theory, but also “divisive” ideas that cause “discomfort” (with a tip line to report violators).

It also includes the enforcement of an anti-science COVID-19 policy. There’s also his push to reduce traditional public school funding by funding charter schools, as well as an elimination of taxes such as the sales tax that supports public schools.

The irony is that while Youngkin is the product of wealthy white privilege and attended Norfolk Academy (which was segregated from 1728 until after the end of public school segregation in Norfolk in the 1970s), the Academy is now moving in the opposite direction on education issues. Just read the headmaster’s June 2020 Statement on Creating a Just Society.

That is also the case with the private D.C. schools of St. Albans and the National Cathedral School, where Youngkin sent his children rather than to Virginia’s public schools.

Just as Barbara Johns was moved to act against racism 71 years ago, we must all come together again to ensure we don’t return to the world Johns lived in.

William L. Botts III is a resident of Stafford County.