Case: Will Tennessee's leaders protect tribal sovereignty?

Cultural appropriation.

For many, it’s a politically correct term used for virtue signaling. But most don’t realize that it is also a high-level scam being inflicted on the taxpaying public, specifically in areas like East Tennessee, where the Cherokee nation is prolific.

Many have expressed concerns that a recent congressional push to recognize groups professing native ancestry as tribes without a thorough review by the Department of Interior is not only getting out of hand but reeking of scandalous intent.

Tennessee has long struggled to fend off the many unscrupulous special interest groups that pose as tribes. According to Indianz.com, the state-recognized Cherokee Wolf Clan allows anyone in Tennessee “who feels they are of Native ancestry” to join them. Another, the Chikamaka Band, claims to descend from the “Chikamaka, Creek, Cherokee, Shawnee, Catawba, Saponi, Mohawk, Delaware, Choctaw, Chikasaw, and their Tory allies,” which the site describes as the equivalent of “joining a church whose members are Baptist, Church of Christ, Catholic and Hindu.” If one feels the urge to adopt Native American ancestry, seemingly all that’s necessary is to express it.

While fake tribes have represented an acute problem for Tennessee’s Cherokee population, members of others also deal with the same concerns. The Muscogee Creek Nation, whose origins are in Oklahoma, has wrestled with Tennessee “tribes” that claim they descend from Muscogee Creek Nation, prompting them to journey to Nashville to engage with state bureaucrats and take the issue head-on.

Although this conundrum significantly affects Tennessee’s tribal community, these groups have been unable to conduct as much appropriation and harm as they may otherwise would like, since they currently do not have recognition from the federal government as tribal nations. However, if certain members of Congress get their way, the dynamics of what these fake tribes in Tennessee can do may change very soon.

Some members are pushing bills before the legislative branch to recognize highly controversial groups as tribes. One of them currently professes Cherokee ancestry and has previously claimed they originate from several other tribal nations. Another one claims ties to Choctaw Nation despite the tribe and the Department of Interior saying otherwise.

Congress’ acknowledgment of various groups as sovereign is nothing new. The body often does so to rectify past mistakes made by the federal government. That said, these new bills are different. Should they pass, Congress will have taken the unprecedented step of granting acknowledgment to groups that possess lineages highly questioned by historians, genealogists, and tribal elders. The legislative branch has always reserved cases like these for the Department of Interior’s Office of Federal Acknowledgment, created by Congress nearly 50 years ago for the specific purpose of reviewing recognition applications.

Should Congress provide official recognition to these questionable groups, nothing would stop other phony tribes in Tennessee from surfacing, and subsequently lobbying their political allies to obtain the same from the legislative branch. It is imperative Congress stops this from happening. The sovereignty and historical integrity of tens of thousands of Tennesseans are counting on it.

(Bradford Case is a professor at the University of Tennessee)