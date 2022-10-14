Building trail bridges is Stanley Couch's legacy

Stanley Couch says he wants to leave a legacy.

For Couch, building bridges on the Mendota Trail means more than just a job, working for Abingdon’s Inland Construction as a labor foreman.

Specifically, it’s been his job to turn what was once a rail into a trail for 12.5 miles – from Bristol to Mendota.

“I like the nature and the historic things we found from the railroad,” Couch, who’s been working for months on this project in Washington County, Virginia, said.

That trail is being built on what was, 50 years ago, a path for the Southern Railroad to move materials from Bristol to Mendota, Hiltons and Big Moccasin Gap.

“As far as heritage, there were people who lived here. And the only transportation they had to get to their homes was this railroad. Every holler you see, people lived in them,”’ Couch said, while standing in the Wolf Run Gorge.

Couch is 48. He wasn’t even born when the trains stopped running. He talked like an old soul when he said, “It just brings me back to my roots.”

For 22 years, Couch labored as a coach miner in nearby Russell County, Virginia, at Clinchfield.

Like many rail trails across Virginia, the almost-finished Mendota Trail takes in some rich real estate – with a few water features in the Wolf Run Gorge.

Yet water can provide challenges. Virginia rail trails like the Virginia Creeper Trail and the Chessie Nature Trail have both had bridges washed out due to flooding.

That’s why Mendota Trail volunteer Bill Tindall, 79, a retired chemist, has been studying the cliff lines in the Wolf Run Gorge and witnessing wet-weather waterfalls – far above the trail’s newly-built bridges.

“That’s a 600-foot cliff right there. It’s 600 feet to the top of there,” Tindall said. “Now, that’s good news and bad news. For me, who’s doing a water management plan, it’s a freaking nightmare, because there’s a hell of a lot of waterfalls up there. And it’s got to get over there without taking the trail out. And that’s what we’ve been just fretting over – making sure that all things the railroad put in there work.”

The Mendota Trail also crosses the North Fork of the Holston River at a trestle paid for by Tindall. It is said to be haunted.

Last year, trail organizers helped give me some chills to spill for a story in a children’s book I had published called, “The Ghostly Tales of Virginia’s Blue Ridge Highlands.”

One hint for Halloween, beware of the bridge at night or you may feel the grip of cold hands around your ankles,

Couch’s name is on that bridge at a plaque because he helped rebuild it.

“My kids will see it, my grandkids and great-grandkids,” Couch said. “And if you ain’t got nothing to leave people to see, you’re forgotten.”