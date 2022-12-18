Auld Bang Syne – study looks at dogs and fireworks

As a man of science, longtime dog owner and fireworks enthusiast, I can offer a group of researchers from across the pond this observation: Most of our four-legged friends don’t like explosions, no matter how celebratory.

The only real solution to stop the barking, shivering and peeing on the rug is to not have explosions.

That’s never going to happen. It simply goes against human nature and the powerful fireworks lobby to stop blowing stuff up.

According to a Dec. 4 BBC story, a new study will look at the impact of fireworks on dogs and help generate “evidence-based” advice for owners.

The University of Salford (home of the Fighting Salamanders, if I recall my U.K. college mascots correctly) and the charity organization Dogs Trust will conduct the research on New Year’s Eve, when many people celebrate new beginnings and hope for the future by getting drunk and setting off explosions. In America, six months later, to celebrate freedom and the fact we’ve made it halfway through another year, we do it again.

While dogs appear ambivalent about the drinking, most sure don’t like the explosions, in my experience.

The university’s Dr. Zuzanna Podwinska said there was “surprisingly little information or research into this area, so it is a study of vital importance,” according to the BBC story.

It is surprising. I would have guessed at some point, a famed researcher in a state-of-the-art laboratory would have turned to his team assembled around a centrifuge and said, “We are tantalizing close to a cure for cancer, but tomorrow, let’s take a break so Darryl can bring in his dog Beaker and we’ll set off a few roman candles and a hoosker doo or two and gauge his reaction. Beaker’s reaction, not Darryl’s. Darryl peed on the rug last time.”

Back in 2017, an inaugural event outside Glasgow addressed the dogs/fireworks dilemma by providing explosion-free festivities for the New Year, according to another BBC story.

It grew in popularity as owners said little else worked.

“The vet prescribed diazepam and sedation gel, but once his adrenalin kicked in he would bark for hours non-stop, running at the front and back door and jumping at it trying to get outside,” said one participant who brought her dog to the calm gathering in 2019. “This event is an absolute godsend for us.”

Currently, we share our residence with two dogs. One is unfazed by fireworks but tries to rip the door off the hinges when someone knocks

The other welcomes visitors – unless they intend to set off fireworks.

Since science is far behind and we can’t afford to go to Glasgow for New Year’s, I sat the explosion-averse dog down for a discussion.

“Sit, Clementine. Sit, girl. OK, just stand there. New Year’s Eve is coming up soon. Every hillbilly from here to the state line and beyond – but not your human parents who forgot to stop at Flammable Fred’s Explositorium on the way back from Alabama – will shoot off fireworks to celebrate new beginnings and hope for the future.

“You should not worry. They are perfectly safe unless you try to light a cigarette off a Black Cat firecracker like Cousin Junior, but most of his nose has grown back since the Fourth.

“I know the noise stresses you. The vet prescribed diazepam and sedation gel, but all of that is gone now. Daddy had a hard week.

“There’s some folks over in England who are going to fix you right up, eventually. I understand it’s going to be a combination vaccine for COVID-19, RSV, flu and loud noises. But until that hits the market, this New Year’s Eve you are getting an extra dog biscuit, ‘a cup o’ kindness yet’ as the old song goes and a fresh rug for comfort.”

And that’s about all a man of science, longtime dog owner and fireworks enthusiast can do.