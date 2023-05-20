We wish to share our sincerest appreciation to Discover Bristol for supporting “Bristol Casino — Future Home of Hard Rock.” From the outset, the Bristol Chamber of Commerce’s tourism team demonstrated foresight and enthusiasm in championing the establishment of our casino in Bristol, Virginia.

Their tireless efforts advocating for our presence in the community have been invaluable and we have formed a strong partnership. Our monthly meetings have provided us an opportunity to share data on where casino visitors are coming from, brainstorm cross-marketing possibilities and explore additional avenues to help boost local tourism and drive economic growth.

Discover Bristol was an avid proponent of bringing the casino to Bristol and its continued support has been integral in helping us generate $110 million in adjusted gross revenues — less than a year after our grand opening in July 2022.

The need to promote our community has never been greater and Discover Bristol has proven it is beyond capable of getting the job done.

We are excited to call Bristol home to Virginia’s first casino and, as we approach the opening of our permanent facility next year, we look forward to working with our tourism partners to continue to bring visitors — and their dollars — to both Bristol Virginia and Bristol, Tennessee.

Allie Evangelista, president Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Bristol, Va.

Marc DeLeo, vice president of marketing Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Bristol

Bristol, Va.