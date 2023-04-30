Five months ago, I formally announced my candidacy for Clerk of Court for Wise County & the city of Norton to advance from a Master Deputy Clerk of Court job held for the past decade.

As 2023 progresses and 2024 begins, the Clerk of Court office faces the potential loss of multiple decades of specialized experience. My goal is to retain as many of my peer work colleague deputy clerks of court as possible. Experience is important in court operations, records preservation and will probate.

Each of my peers are college educated with special university level training and Virginia Supreme Court trained to do our jobs. This takes years of effort and experience to obtain.

I am not running for a single term to pad my retirement, nor to seek to go backwards from modern digital records to more costly and time-consuming paper storage, nor to replace the skilled workforce with beginners, as other candidates have suggested. Those are potential steps in the wrong direction.

My dedication to the voters, and to ongoing public service, is to continue the dedication to the office I have served for ten years, and to continue to improve the services with more youthful energy into the 2030's, perhaps beyond.

I ask you, the voters, to come to Central High School on Saturday, May 6 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., to lend me a few minutes to cast your vote for Dezarah Hall.

Invested with voter confidence, I shall dedicate my tenure to making the public office — the so-called "gold standard."

Dezarah Hall

Norton