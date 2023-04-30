Recently, the Bristol Herald Courier covered the ongoing effort to address Bristol’s landfill crisis. We have heard from many Virginians in Bristol about the urgency of addressing this problem, and we have been looking into every possible avenue to help the community.

We joined Congressman Morgan Griffith in urging the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to assist Bristol in developing a mitigation strategy to address the odor issue at the landfill. We were disappointed to hear that under existing law, landfills are under the authority of state and local governments, so federal resources to address landfill issues are limited.

There are exceptions for addressing health hazards and exposure to hazardous contaminants, but after assessing the situation at the landfill, the EPA has not yet uncovered the presence of hazardous contaminants and determined that Bristol is currently ineligible for remediation support.

In an attempt to support Bristol, we looked into using the Congressionally Directed Spending — or ‘earmark’ — process to secure federal funding for this issue. Unfortunately, under Senate guidelines, earmark funding must be distributed through existing federal programs and there was not a viable program available to us to advance this request. Therefore, we decided to advance other funding requests for projects in the region that are eligible to receive federal dollars.

We also successfully pushed to pass the American Rescue Plan, which provided Bristol with $10 million in flexible funding. Those funds can help address the City’s budget shortfalls that have long hindered progress on the landfill issue.

We are fully committed to working with the community to think creatively on how to figure this out.

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine

Washington, D.C.

Tim Kaine and Mark Warner represent Virginia in the U.S. Senate.