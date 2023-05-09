Bristol Virginia’s landfill woes have been festering for several years, though the crisis is now coming to a head as a new fiscal budget must include some way of paying for the costs of the closure.

The first step the City Council took was to raise property taxes, almost insignificantly, and the second is presumably to more than double the trash collection fee, which is already $33 a month.

Recently I wrote Bristol’s mayor, Neal Osborne, about the unfairness of the plan, and though he did not have the courtesy to respond, perhaps another idea can be floated here.

Rather than slap a flat tax on every household, it would seem more prudent to prorate any additional garbage collection fee depending upon the assessed property value.

Larger homes most likely create more refuse than smaller ones, and in any event it is only fair that those with the highest incomes pay their fair share. Socking residents, who are already struggling with inflation and living paycheck to paycheck, with an additional $400 in annual fees is cruel.

Timothy Hagy

Bristol, Virginia