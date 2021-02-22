Bring back medical supply manufacturing to America

The aftermath of Hurricane Maria in 2017 is instructive. The storm inflicted great devastation on Puerto Rico, where a substantial amount of U.S. pharmaceutical manufacturing takes place. It knocked out a manufacturer of saline bags, causing a shortage of this essential product in U.S. hospitals for months.

Any strategy for increasing medical supply manufacturing in the United States must account for a similar scenario and build in geographical diversity so one disaster does not cut off supply. I’ll advocate for the Ninth District to be one of those sites, but we can also think about the broader United States – not just our states but territories such as Puerto Rico.

If medical supply chains return to the United States, a further issue to consider is having a dependable market. One of the issues we face now amid the pandemic is having to scale up production of supplies to fit the great need that exists. They won’t always be in such high demand, but it will be important to maintain manufacturing capacity to increase production if demand rises again in the future.

Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle want to tackle this important subject, and I believe we can do it. For our health, well-being, economic growth, and national security, we must do it.