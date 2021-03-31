Boulder mass shooting: The latest tragic reason for increased gun control

What if Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa had never gotten his hands on the military-style assault weapon he likely used in a murderous shooting spree this week at a Boulder, Colorado, grocery store that killed 10 people, including a police officer who left seven children behind? The Ruger AR-556 pistol was one of two guns found near Alissa when police apprehended him.

Perhaps if the 21-year-old, who has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder, had not been able to buy the weapon six days earlier, we as a country wouldn’t be mourning the second mass shooting inside of a week, an act of violence that has become part of the culture of America and proven again that lives are less important than gun rights.

The city of Boulder tried to prevent this type of destruction from happening. In 2018, the city banned assault weapons like the military-style model carried by Alissa, only for the law to be challenged in court by the National Rifle Association. And now, the country finds itself again in mourning, and embroiled in a contentious debate about gun rights and whether restrictions would stop such crimes. This time we hope it doesn’t end the way it always does, with talk fading away until the next mass shooting.