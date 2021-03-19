Biden's crisis at the Southern Border

These actions follow a campaign in which Joe Biden vowed to deliver citizenship for illegal immigrants and said he would end the “Remain in Mexico” policy.

As if the message sent by these actions were not enough, his Secretary of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, who is charged with enforcing immigration laws, said at a White House press briefing: “We are not saying, ‘Don’t come.’ We are saying, ‘Don’t come now,’” suggesting that illegal immigration itself was not a problem, only the timing of it.

The outcome from this clear aversion to immigration enforcement was predictable. Before President Biden’s inauguration, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) encountered fewer than 1,000 family units per week attempting to cross the border. Now that rate is at 6,000 per week.

In February 2020, CBP encountered 36,687 migrants at the border. This February, it encountered 100,441 – an increase of more than 170 percent. This scale of illegal immigrant apprehension at the border in February has not been seen since 2006.