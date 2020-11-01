Be a part of local journalism

Bristol Herald Courier staff members, day in and day out, bring you defining local stories.

You, our loyal readers, often help make this happen.

We are committed to reporting stories that help readers connect with communities on both sides of the state line, especially breaking news and public safety matters.

If you see news you believe we should report, please consider becoming part of local journalism in and around Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

You will find a new tool on our website’s navigation menu (upper left corner of www.heraldcourier.com) labeled News Tip. Click or tap the link and fill out a short form to send your news tip directly to our editors. This is a fast, efficient way to get tips and story ideas to us.

The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. Providing your contact information makes it more likely we will be able to verify your tip. Any personal information received via the link remains confidential.

Editors review every submission.

The News Tip form is not for press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. Please use the correct channels for that content.