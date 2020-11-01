 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Be a part of local journalism
0 comments

Be a part of local journalism

  • 0

Bristol Herald Courier staff members, day in and day out, bring you defining local stories.

You, our loyal readers, often help make this happen.

We are committed to reporting stories that help readers connect with communities on both sides of the state line, especially breaking news and public safety matters.

If you see news you believe we should report, please consider becoming part of local journalism in and around Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.

You will find a new tool on our website’s navigation menu (upper left corner of www.heraldcourier.com) labeled News Tip. Click or tap the link and fill out a short form to send your news tip directly to our editors. This is a fast, efficient way to get tips and story ideas to us.

The News Tip form requires you to submit a phone number and email address. Providing your contact information makes it more likely we will be able to verify your tip. Any personal information received via the link remains confidential.

Editors review every submission.

The News Tip form is not for press releases, letters to the editor, obituaries or advertising. Please use the correct channels for that content.

Additionally, you may continue to contact our journalists directly by phone or e-mail. News Tip is just an additional way for you to communicate with us.

Thank you for reading. And thank you for helping us discover news that might otherwise never see the light of day.

BHC logo square
0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Opinion

Your View: Voting as a Christian

Church and State are separated for a reason, yet many letters from residents of this area make me cringe. If Christians are to vote as Christians, they have no choice but to vote Donald Trump out of office. His policies and lifestyle are a direct violation of the Scriptures.

Opinion

Your View: Trump-haters misinformed

I find it nauseating that so many misinformed people would send in letters with so many “alternate facts” that are nowhere near the truth when it comes to President Trump. Or, is it possible that they have been brainwashed into believing the spoon-fed lies of the far-left media?

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts