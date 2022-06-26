ASHLEY - Welcome back to the Bristol Public Library

After two years of COVID-19 pandemic struggles, it is very nice to see our library returning back to near normal operations.

While still taking safety precautions as necessary, your library and library staff look forward to serving you and providing a safe environment for study, reading, research, group activities and meetings.

Since the major renovation in 2006, the vision for our local Bristol library has always been to accommodate our citizens both in Bristol Virginia and Bristol Tennessee. The Avoca branch also serves our citizens.

Our library is much more than a building with books. Did you know that the library has 90 different magazines and 12 different newspapers for you? Did you know that meeting space can be reserved for local groups, clubs or organizations? Did you know that these meeting areas are high tech and provide state-of-the-art presentations?

Did you know that the library also displays art and collections of interest from time to time? Very often these displays are unique and very interesting. Did you also know that movies are shown regularly and the teen center and children’s section have events weekly?

Did you know resume writing and work force readiness classes are available? The Homer and Ida Jones Center is just for this. And did you know that inter-library books from other libraries can be obtained and loaned out if needed?

Did you know that that internet can be accessed by “hot spot” technology? This is a new offering just this year. Did you know that the library schedules special speakers from time to time on interesting subjects and the library promotes an author’s book signing occasionally?

Did you know that the library has many computers available to the public daily?

And did you know that the library has a 3D printer? Did you know that genealogy records are available to search?

Yes, the library is much more than just books – but books are here. New arrivals come on a regular basis. The library also has a “bookstore” for retired and duplicate items. You should check it out.

The Bristol Public Library was built for you. It is a wonderful, modern, safe place to visit.

I hope you visit often. All you need is a library card. Get yours soon.