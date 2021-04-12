60 years ago today, we crossed the threshold of space

In the beginning, though, the Russians were doing everything in space first and we Americans were left slack-jawed trying to catch up. That was neither the first nor the last time. We were late to both World Wars and our enemies came to regret they ever provoked us. Today, the United States has fallen behind others in energy and infrastructure but it’s never been a good idea to bet against us when we put our minds to something. But we digress.

The Russians had launched the first satellite into space in October 1957, the first animal into space, a doomed dog, a month later. They had no way to bring her back. The firsts continued — the first satellites to the moon and to Venus. But everybody knew there was an even bigger first that must be checked off — the first human in space.

Gagarin was that human. He spent part of his youth living in a mud hut, after the Nazis had taken over the family’s home during World War II. From those inauspicious beginnings he would rise higher than anyone else had ever gone. As a child, Gagarin had been fascinated by flight — either despite or because he’d seen a Soviet fighter jet crash in his hometown of Klushino during the war. He trained as a military pilot and did so poorly that he was on the verge of being dismissed. Then an insightful instructor concluded that the diminutive Gagarin — 5 feet, 2 inches tall — was simply too short to see out of the cockpit very well. The instructor gave him a cushion to sit on. Two years later, Gagarin was a senior lieutenant in the Air Force and was accepted into the first corps of what were being called cosmonauts. The Soviets might have said he had “Pravil’nyye veshchi” — the right stuff. This time Gagarin’s stature worked in his favor. The space capsule being constructed was so small that cosmonauts had to be 5-foot-7 or less. Gagarin left plenty of room to spare.