Amid a sharp surge in COVID-19 cases, a Sullivan County Board of Education member tried and failed Thursday to get support for reinstituting a mask mandate for county students and school staff before the start of school Monday.
Top musician for Rhythm & Roots said he'll require proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test for show attendees
The Grammy-winning headliner for Bristol’s upcoming Rhythm & Roots Reunion said Monday that he and his band will require proof of a COVID-…
West Ridge High School began in 2014 as a nameless possibility: an option on the table as Sullivan County school leaders began exploring how to address declining student enrollment at the county’s four aging high schools. On Monday, when West Ridge finally opens to students, they’ll step inside the nearly finished product: a $75 million, 305,000-square-foot space offering dozens of advanced placement, career and technical education and college credit courses, two gyms, an innovative study lounge and, everywhere, natural light pouring in through its hundreds of windows. It’s the county’s first high school in more than 40 years.
Several nationally recognized country music artists are set to perform at this year’s Washington County Fair in Abingdon, Virginia.
Two weeks since testing positive for the COVID-19 virus, Bristol, Virginia resident Travis Campbell remains hospitalized, where he is urging f…
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
The delta variant impacts children much more than the traditional COVID-19 strain, which is prompting alarm among local health leaders.
Va. superintendent: Schools face 'significant legal pressure' if they don't follow CDC mask guidance
"I don't know that it can be any simpler than that," Northam said. "It's the law of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and I expect our school districts to follow the law."
The new commissioner of the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, a Washington County, Virginia, native, visited the Abingdon Farmers Market on Saturday to present a proclamation on behalf of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam.
Former Gate City standout Mac McClung has signed a contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.