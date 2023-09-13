If you are looking for a large luxury home, then here it is. Built in 2017, this Spacious Craftsman home has 9 Bedrooms, 5 Full Bathrooms and 2 Half Bathrooms. On the main level you will find Soaring Ceilings in the Living Room opening to the Eat In Kitchen with Beautiful, Dark Custom Cabinets. Split Floorplan gives you the Large Primary Suite on one side and another Large Bedroom with an En-suite Bath on the other. The Dining Room, Mudroom, Half Bath and Laundry completes your First Floor. Upstairs you will find 5 Generously Sized Bedrooms; the first with an En Suite Oversized Bathroom and two rooms sharing a Jack & Jill Bath. If that's not enough space, head down to the Basement where there are more rooms to use as you please. One additional room with En Suite Bath and 2 Bedrooms/Bonus Rooms with a Den and Half Bath. All of this sitting on an Amazing level lot totaling almost 3 Acres. Close in proximity to the new Bristol Casino and King College with no County Taxes. Information gathered from a third party/tax records and though assumed reliable, should be verified by buyer/buyers agent.