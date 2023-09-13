Looking for luxury? Don't miss this one! This historic mansion is truly one of a kind! Dating back to 1842, this grand estate is equipped with 7 large bedrooms, 8 bathrooms, and 12,000+ sqft of finished living space! Boasting an incredible amount of charm, and character; this home was constructed with hand formed bricks on site and includes tons of unique features such as the original hardwood floors, hand crafted built-ins, secret access doors, plus upgrades such as the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, top of the line appliances, and custom mahogany cabinets! Custom built, and meticulously thought out; this home has been upgraded with multiple additions such as the 20' vaulted ceilings in the great room, double sided two-level fireplace with local stone, upstairs rec room, gymnasium, storage/craft room, executive offices, 5 car garage, second full kitchen with gas appliances, plus tons of outdoor space situated on about 9 acres with a huge covered porch, mountain views, 3 spring fed ponds highlighted with stone, hardscaped patios with pergola, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, upper level decks, basketball court, and of course the mini farm completed with a 6-stall horse barn with fenced in area! The infrastructure of the property is truly amazing with geothermal heating/cooling system with 7 heat pumps, generator for power outages, irrigation system & multiple ponds fed by the natural spring, spring house, 7 Bedroom septic system, tankless hot water heaters, central vac, security system, exterior lighting, invisible fencing, and so much more. With a floor plan this large, the possibilities here are endless! This immaculate home could serve as the perfect bed and breakfast, or even accommodate for venue space, event center, equestrian farm, and so many other options! This description doesn't even begin to cover all of the amenities that this home includes, it is truly a once in a lifetime opportunity, and you can only get the full experience from seeing it in per