Rare opportunity to own a custom built home in the city limits on almost 14 acres within minutes to the interstate but yet privacy. All of the bedrooms are located on the main level with two jack and jill suites and master suite that leads out to the covered concrete porch with a swimming pool surrounded by mature flowers and professional landscaping. This kitchen is what dreams are made of with commercial size gas range, plenty of oven space and a commercial size refrigerator. The basement offers an open area that is finished with potential to add a theater, additional bedroom, and the plumbing is available for an additional full bathroom. Above the two car garage is a finished loft area with a bedroom, living room, and a full bathroom. Enjoy sitting out on one of the many decks drinking coffee and watching the wildlife such as deers and blue herons that frequent the creek that surrounds the property. Owner/Agent. Buyers and buyers agents to verify all information given, some information taken from third party sources.