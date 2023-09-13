Welcome to your dream home in the heart of Bristol! This stunning property offers an exceptional blend of historical charm and modern comfort. With 6 bedrooms, 4 and 1/2 bathrooms, and a spacious studio apartment, this residence boasts a total of 3920 square feet of living space, providing ample room for both luxurious living and potential rental income.As you step inside, you'll be greeted by the timeless beauty of hardwood flooring and intricate craftsmanship that dates back to the 1900s. The main level features a master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom, offering unparalleled convenience. Ascend to the second level, where you'll find another master suite, providing options for flexible living arrangements.The well-appointed kitchen is a chef's delight, complete with a central island and a pantry for all your storage needs. All appliances are thoughtfully included, making your move-in seamless.Recent updates include a new roof and upstairs heat pump that not only enhances the curb appeal but also adds a layer of protection to your investment.Storage will never be an issue with the spacious unfinished basement, perfect for stowing away seasonal items or creating a home gym or workshop.One of the unique features of this property is the charming studio apartment located in the rear. This separate living space offers potential rental income or a private retreat for guests. The opportunities are endless.Nestled in a highly desirable neighborhood, this home offers a serene escape while still being within walking distance to downtown Bristol. Enjoy the convenience of local shops, restaurants, and entertainment options just a leisurely stroll away.Don't miss the chance to own a piece of history while enjoying the comforts of modern living. Schedule your showing today and experience the elegance and convenience this property has to offer. Your future home awaits!