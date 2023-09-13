Stately all brick traditional 2 story, 6 bedroom, 4 full & 1 half bathroom home located in the highly desired & sought after Winterham Subdivision in Washington County Virginia. Step inside to the welcoming foyer showcasing not just the gleaming hardwood floors, but the true size of this home with a quick glance in all directions. On this floor you will find a spacious home office with stunning built in bookshelves, a formal dining room-perfect for hosting large crowds, an inviting formal living room with fireplace, an updated kitchen with island & newer appliances, the first-floor master bedroom offering an en-suite bathroom with its own stackable laundry hookup, a mud room with built-ins & sink off the 3 car garage & a half bath. Head up to the second level to find a second master bedroom with private ensuite bath with stackable laundry hookup, 2 bedrooms split with a Jack and Jill bath, & a separate additional bedroom. Make your way down to the fully finished walk out basement