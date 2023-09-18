New listing in Lowry Hills! This well-maintained home has all the room you've been needing and sits on a large lot in a great Bristol neighborhood. On the main level you'll find all the common areas including a formal living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, plus a bonus den complete with a fireplace and peg flooring. Off the kitchen is a screened porch that opens to a large deck, which is also accessible by the dining room. This layout is perfect for entertaining. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, including an ensuite bath in the primary bedroom. If that's not enough space, the basement has been finished to include a large bonus room as well as a 5th bedroom, another full bath/laundry and an additional workshop space! This area opens to the fenced back yard where your friends, family and pets can enjoy the outdoors. In addition, there is a 2-car attached garage and mature landscaping to make you feel right at home. Check this one out and schedule your private showing today.