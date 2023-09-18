RARE OPPORTUNITY TO PURCHASE IN THE VIRGINIAN!!! This private gated community has so much to offer for the whole family. Eighteen hole golf course, three additional practice holes, state of the art practice facilities, pool, gym, tennis and pickleball courts!! When you enter this home you will be surrounded with quality throughout. The kitchen is any cooks dream.!! Featuring a newer kitchen with loads of cabinets and counter space and newer appliances. The dining room and living room both offer soaring cathedral ceilings. The first floor bedroom suite is roomy and makes for very easy living. Three additional bedrooms and two full baths on the second floor. Sellers have converted one bedroom into an office and have built additional closet storage, it can also be used as a fourth bedroom. Outside you will find lots of covered porch space to relax and visit with family and friends or a cozy place for that morning coffee. The Virginian rates as one of the best places to live in Virginia! HOA covers, guard gates, common grounds upkeep and road maintenance.