Step back in time inside this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full bath/2 half bath home! With updated kitchen and baths as well as refinished hardwood floors, it's beautiful! Large rooms and higher ceilings are just a few features. On the first floor, there is a large living room with fireplace & built-ins, office with double 15-lite doors, formal dining room, family room/den, sun room with tile floor and nice updated kitchen. The second floor has 4 bedrooms, a hall bath as well as the primary bedroom with private bath that includes a jetted tub and separate shower. The basement/cellar is unfinished with the furnace there. The drive is paved and leads to a one car detached garage. The back yard has a nice patio and is private and level.