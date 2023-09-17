You do not want to miss the opportunity to own one of the finest historic residential architectures in the region. Built in 1941 and part of the Solar Hill District, this home has been beautifully maintained and uniquely modernized- receiving its very own Historical Preservation Award. Step through the front door into the foyer and you will be greeted with a beautiful wooden staircase, an oversized living area, 10 -ft ceilings throughout the main level, an updated kitchen containing stainless steel appliances, an island, and a large pantry. Additionally, on the main level you will find an expansive dining room, a full bathroom, laundry room, and original hardwood floors throughout. The sellers have recently installed an HVAC unit on the main level as well. Upstairs you will find 4 well-proportioned bedrooms, 9 ft ceilings, a full bathroom with a beautiful free-standing tub, and large walk-in closets. There is also an insulated attic and full walk under basement. Further strengthening the attractiveness of this home step outside to enjoy the gorgeous wrap-around porch, or the large back deck perfect for entertainment, and not to mention the beautifully manicured lawn; all situated on a sought-after corner lot. This home is strategically located in the heart of Bristol and every convenience is just minutes away! Leave your car keys at home and walk to restaurants, great shopping, bars, theaters, nightlife, boutiques, cafes and a enjoy a lively entertainment district. Opportunities like this do not come around often! Call your favorite agent and schedule a showing on this beauty today! All information gathered herein from tax card/public records and is to be verified by buyer/buyers agent.