This home is sold AS IS trustee will not make any warranty's, will not do any repairs. Before writing up offer please see private remarks. Experience charm, character, convenience and tons of space in this stunning Bristol VA home. You will love the architectural detail with a fantastic sunken courtyard, beautiful brick arches, and lovely woodwork. 4 bedrooms, 4 baths, 4700+ sq ft, and tons of potential. This well maintained home has space galore. Featuring both formal and informal spaces, ultimate den/man cave with bar, large covered brick patio, and easy convenience to downtown, schools, and I-81. If you are looking for a home with charm and distinction to make your own, this is the one.