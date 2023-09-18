Welcome to 225 Shadow Hill Lane, a stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom home that seamlessly blends modern living with the tranquility of nature. This beautiful residence boasts an open concept design, perfect for today's lifestyle, where the spacious living areas flow seamlessly into one another.The heart of this home is the fully updated kitchen with ample counter space and appliances all new since 2021. The kitchen overlooks the bright and airy living room, bathed in natural light filtering through the surrounding trees, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere.The four bedrooms provide plenty of space for both rest and relaxation, with the main level primary bedroom offering a private retreat with an en-suite bathroom. If you're looking for true one-level living, there is an additional laundry hook-up in the large primary bedroom closet.In addition to the bedrooms, there are three beautifully appointed bathrooms throughout the home, each featuring modern fixtures and finishes. This property also boasts a large garage, providing ample storage and parking space for your convenience.Extensively updated in 2020, this home offers the modern amenities and finishes you may desire, making it move-in ready and a perfect place to call your own. Located on a dead end road, you'll enjoy the peace and tranquility of a wooded setting while still being close to all the amenities and attractions of the area.Don't miss your chance to make this exceptional property your new home. Contact your agent today to schedule a showing!HVAC, roof, windows, plumbing and electrical wiring all updated in 2020. Repainted 2023.Any and all information is to be verified by Buyer/Buyer's Agent. Provided information is deemed to be reliable, but is not guaranteed.