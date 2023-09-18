Beautiful brick ranch home right on the TN/VA border! This 3300 square foot, 4 bedroom / 3 bath home features a covered front porch in a quiet neighborhood. LeafGuard gutters have been installed. The large living room and kitchen features updated flooring and paint. There is a large finished basement downstairs that has been waterproofed with a lifetime warranty. The back deck was treated this month and overlooks the fenced-in backyard. Seller put in a new driveway. Grab this spacious home and make it yours before someone else does!!