Are you looking for a unique home that offers character and located in one of the most convenient areas of Bristol VA? Then check out this home offering over 2500+sf, four bedrooms, three and a half baths. The main level offers a dining area, kitchen, sitting room complete with brick flooring, tv room, and office, both with built-in shelving, the laundry/utility room, and a full bath. Rounding out the lower level is the two-car drive-under garage with a huge amount of floored storage above. The second level offers all four bedrooms, two full baths, a half bath, and an office/flex room. The exterior features a large deck off the kitchen, an attached storage area, and a large level double lot that offers a park-like feel! This property is located minutes from everything including downtown Bristol, Exit 5 and 7, and I-81. The home has a newer HVAC, hot water heater, and carpet. Check it out today! Property is being sold As-Is. Inspections welcome. Cash/Conventional only. Information provided is believed to be accurate but provided as a courtesy only. It is the buyer/buyer's agent's responsibility to verify and conduct any and all due diligence they deem necessary for their intended use of the property.