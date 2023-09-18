Spacious home located in a secluded wooded setting in Cul-de-sac. With over 3000 sq ft this home has four bedrooms, three full baths, large family room & 12X40 Sunroom. The dining room is currently being used as a bedroom. The beautiful updated kitchen has a black stainless refrigerator, built-in microwave and oven, built in cooktop & stainless hood vent and dishwasher. Wood pellet stove in the sunroom. Huge master bedroom with large walk-in closet and updated bathroom. Plenty of decking for outdoor entertaining. An American Homeshield home warranty will convey to new owner. All the electrical in the basement has been upgraded. Roof is approximately ten years old. Perfect location within close proximity of downtown Bristol VA/TN. Home is priced taking into consideration of a few finishing touches, and the recently blown down trees from storm. Estimate available for cleanup of trees.