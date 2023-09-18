Move in ready, this four bedroom, two bath brick home is just waiting for you to make it your home. Entering through the front door you will find the stylish living room with air stone gas fireplace with gorgeous white mantel. The entrance way leads to an updated kitchen featuring granite countertops & eat in breakfast area. Antimicrobial and memory foam kitchen flooring add that special touch. Plenty of room for guests and entertaining as the door to the large deck is easily accessible from this area. Flooring throughout the home has recently been replaced. The hallway leads to a full bath which is convenient from the main living area and bedrooms of ample size. The master ensuite has an amazing stand-up shower with stately tile and glass doors. Making our way to the lower lever via an inviting stairway we find an additional den area and a fourth bedroom. A wood burning fireplace is present in the den, but seller has not recently used. The other side of the basement area houses a massive storage area or could be used as even more living space. The one care drive under garage is spacious with cabinets and counters for those small projects needed or hobbies to indulge in. Home is conveniently located for ease of access to Hard Rock Casino, shopping, restaurants and all that downtown Bristol has to offer. Call today to schedule your private viewing!