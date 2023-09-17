Nestled in a neighborhood full of potential, this recently renovated home has so much to offer! Getting to downtown Bristol could not be easier where you will find shops, dining, and entertainment. This home offers four generously sized bedrooms, along with a remodeled kitchen. The backyard boasts ample space with room for gardening and outdoor gatherings, without feeling overwhelming. Updates include brand new HVAC system, water heater, appliances, laminate flooring, carpet, and a fresh coat of paint. If you've been searching for a conveniently located, move-in-ready residence, this is it. Don't miss your chance--schedule a showing today with your favorite REALTOR(r).Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Buyers and buyers' agents to verify all information.